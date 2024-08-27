Oasis Announce Summer 2025 UK & Ireland Tour Dates Featuring Reunited Gallagher Brothers

Home News Cait Stoddard August 27th, 2024 - 10:55 AM

Today, Oasis has ended years of feverish speculation with the confirmation of a long awaited run of UK and Ireland shows that form the domestic leg of the Oasis Live ’25 world tour. Oasis will hit Cardiff, Manchester, London, Edinburgh and Dublin in the summer of 2025 and the tour will be one of the biggest live moment of the decade. Tickets for the UK dates go on sale from 9 a.m, local time on Saturday, August 31 and will be available from www.ticketmaster.co.uk, www.gigsandtours.com and www.seetickets.com. Dublin tickets will be available from 8 a.m. that same day from www.ticketmaster.ie.

The Oasis live experience is unlike anything else because the tour will bring the spine-tingling sensation of being in a crowd singing back every word. And especially the charisma, spark and intensity that only happens when Liam and Noel Gallagher are on-stage together. The brothers have flourished with their own projects since the band split in 2009, with 10 UK number one albums between them as well as countless festival headline sets, stadium and arena shows.

On another note, this Thursday represents 30 years to the day since the duos’ electrifying debut album, Definitely Maybe, was released, while 2025 will see the equally essential second record (What’s The Story) Morning Glory? reach that same anniversary. Formed in Manchester, the band quickly became one of the biggest cultural phenomenons of the era as Definitely Maybe became the fastest-selling debut album in British history and has since reached 17 times Platinum in recognition of over 5 million UK sales.

Oasis Live ’25 Tour Dates

7/4 – Cardiff – Principality Stadium

7/5 – Cardiff – Principality Stadium

7/11 – Manchester – Heaton Park

7/12 – Manchester – Heaton Park

7/19 – Manchester – Heaton Park

7/20 – Manchester – Heaton Park

7/25 – London – Wembley Stadium

7/26 – London – Wembley Stadium

8/2 – London – Wembley Stadium

8/3 – London – Wembley Stadium

8/8 – Edinburgh – Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium

8/9 – Edinburgh – Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium

8/16 – Dublin – Croke Park

8/17 – Dublin – Croke Park