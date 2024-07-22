Oasis Shares Previously Unheard Version Of “Up In The Sky”

Home News Alana Overton July 22nd, 2024 - 6:41 PM

Iconic Britpop band Oasis has unveiled a previously unheard version of their classic track “Up In The Sky.” This rare recording offers a fresh take on the beloved song from their seminal debut album, Definitely Maybe. Known for their unique sound and enduring influence on the music scene, Oasis continues to captivate listeners even years after their official disbandment. This latest release not only stirs nostalgia for original listeners but also glimpses into the band’s creative process during their early days. Fans eagerly dissect and celebrate this new version, reaffirming the timeless appeal of Oasis and their lasting legacy in rock music.

This song begins with a strong guitar-riff, with screening imagery in their lyrics to represent a more grunge video of their song. Not only does this version of the song gives homage to the original, Oasis brings attention to the song 30 years later, “‘Up In The Sky’ has often been interpreted as taking aim at people putting themselves on pedestals or those making grand, political gestures. As captured by “Up In The Sky (Monnow Valley Version),” at the time, these recordings were felt to be overly technical and somewhat polished, at the expense of capturing the essence of the band. Noel’s mix of “Up in the Sky” offers a fascinating insight into the juxtaposition the band could have found themselves in at the time.”

Oasis’ Definitely Maybe (30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition) is set to release on August 30, 2024.

Definitely Maybe (30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition) Tracklist:

Volume 1

1. Rock ‘n’ Roll Star (Remastered)

2. Shakermaker (Remastered)

3. Live Forever (Remastered)

4. Up In The Sky (Remastered)

5. Columbia (Remastered)

6. Supersonic (Remastered)

7. Bring It On Down (Remastered)

8. Cigarettes & Alcohol (Remastered)

9. Digsy’s Dinner (Remastered)

10. Slide Away (Remastered)

11. Married With Children (Remastered)

Volume 2

1. Rock ‘n’ Roll Star (Monnow Valley Version)

2. Shakermaker (Monnow Valley Version)

3. Live Forever (Monnow Valley Version)

4. Up In The Sky (Monnow Valley Version)

5. Columbia (Monnow Valley Version)

6. Bring It On Down (Monnow Valley Version)

7. Cigarettes & Alcohol (Monnow Valley Version)

8. Digsy’s Dinner (Monnow Valley Version)

9. Rock ‘n’ Roll Star (Sawmills Outtake)

10. Up In The Sky (Sawmills Outtake)

11. Columbia (Sawmills Outtake)

12. Bring It On Down (Sawmills Outtake)

13. Cigarettes & Alcohol (Sawmills Outtake)

14. Digsy’s Dinner (Sawmills Outtake)

15. Slide Away (Sawmills Outtake)

16. Sad Song (Mauldeth Road West Demo, Nov ’92)