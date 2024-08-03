Kanye West & Ty Dolla $ign Surprise Release New VULTURES 2 Album

Home News Cristian Garcia August 3rd, 2024 - 6:26 PM

Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign have dropped their long-awaited VULTURES 2 album today. Previously, the two musicians have released the first instalment of the VULTURES series this year, in February. Two more volumes were slated for release earlier this year. However, VULTURES 2 has seen some setbacks in its production, which pushed it back release numerous times before officially releasing today. The release of this album has drawn up numerous responses to the album, most being mixed with some colorful responses add in.

In an article from NME, numerous social media posts about the album have circulated and published on the article detail the divided reception to VULTURES 2. One user tweeted over Kanye’s erratic release schedule comparing “dropping albums in the middle of the night without warning” to “Society has passed the need for a new Kayne album.” Others are questioning why was the release pushed back if the final product was underproduced, with one response being the most vocal: “Kayne deleting his social media and not using it to promote his album was the best thing to happen to him. He absolutely cooked the fuck out of this album.” Some users did show a lighter reception to VULUTURES 2, with some users posting their liking for the tracks “530”and“BOMB”.

Where some responses fall between favorable and unfavorable, even going so far as to say that the VULTURES releases are the death knell for Kanye West as an artist. And while some songs have received better reception than others, many would agree that album is a disappointment, what remains to be seen towards the reception of the third upcoming installment of VULTURES, will certainly be one to take note of as the release date for the album draws near.

Photo Credit: Brandy Hornback