Kanye West Claims Adidas Is Suing Him For $250 Million

Home News Cait Stoddard February 27th, 2024 - 12:55 PM

According to NME, Kanye West claimed that Adidas is allegedly suing him for $250 million. The sportswear brand’s sponsorship of West came to an end back in 2022 shortly after West allegedly made anti-Semitic comments on X/Twitter. While the rapper and producer has allegedly refused to accept that the term “anti-Semitism,” West has since offered an apology to those he offended with his alleged comments.

Now, West has allegedly said that Adidas is allegedly suing him, while also allegedly claiming that the brand is allegedly selling fake versions of the YZY footwear line. “Let me explain really clearly to you guys what’s happening with Adidas. Not only are they putting out fake color ways that are not approved, they’re suing me for $250million.” said West.

The artist adds with: “They’re also not paying me for these shoes that they’re putting out that have my name on it. They’re using contract clauses and 50 years of business experience to rape an artist, one of y’all favorite artists, right in front of y’all in broad daylight.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ye (@kanyewest)

In a separate post, West shared a screenshot of the shoes on the Adidas website. “Anybody who loves Ye would not buy these fake Yeezys I never made these color ways I’m not getting paid off of them and adidas is suing me.” said West.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ye (@kanyewest)

The artist continues with: “All these celebrities and the public will stand against a T shirt or the color of my hat but when yall see me have my children hidden from me or see an actual Fortune 500 company rape one of your heroes in real life don’t nobody say nothing or do nothing.”

West concludes with: “As far as the system goes What yall gone do now Take my album down again Freeze my accounts again Threaten people to not work with me again All the new non approved 350’s are cooorny.”