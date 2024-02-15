Kanye West’s Vultures 1 To Be Reportedly Removed From Streaming Services After Distributor Claims It Was Released Without Permission

Home News Cait Stoddard February 15th, 2024 - 12:31 PM

According to consequence.net, Kanye West’s collaborative album with Ty Dolla $ign, Vultures 1, may not be available on streaming services for much longer because the distributor is “actively working with its DSP partners and the client to remove Vultures 1 from our systems.” According to Billboard, Vultures 1 was initially distributed to streaming platforms such as Spotify and Apple Music over the weekend by a company called FUGA. The only problem was that it was done without FUGA’s approval.

In the article, a spokesperson for FUGA said: “Late last year, FUGA was presented with the opportunity to release Vultures 1 and exercising our judgment in the ordinary course of business, we declined to do so.” But “on Friday, February 9, 2024, a long-standing FUGA client delivered the album Vultures 1 through the platform’s automated processes, violating our service agreement. Therefore, FUGA is actively working with its DSP partners and the client to remove Vultures 1 from our systems.”

Billboard has also reports that several other major distributors passed on working with West for the release of Vulture 1, due to the rapper’s history of alleged antisemitic comments and the lack of promotional support he was receiving from streaming platforms. It is unclear how soon Vultures 1 will return to streaming platforms once it is pulled by FUGA.

West is also dealing with legal threats from Ozzy Osbourne and Donna Summer’s estate after he allegedly sampled those artists’s music without their permission. Even before FUGA announced its intention to pull the album, Summer’s estate successfully managed to take down a song called “Good (Dont Die),” which interpolated Summer’s disco classic, “I Feel Love.”