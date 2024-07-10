Kanye West Reportedly Tells Rich The Kid That He’s “Retiring From Professional Music” Via Text

Home News Heather Mundinger July 10th, 2024 - 3:30 PM

Photo Credit: Brandy Hornback

According to NME, rapper Rich the Kid has shared a text exchange allegedly from Kanye West, where the iconic artist declared his intention to retire from the music industry.

On Tuesday, July 9, Rich the Kid posted a screenshot of the conversation on his Instagram story. In the text, West, known for his influential contributions to hip-hop and beyond, expressed uncertainty about his next steps, stating, “I am retiring from professional music. Not sure what else to do.”

Rich the Kid responded with an impassioned plea for West to reconsider, emphasizing the cultural impact they have made together. “Retire? Why? How? The ppl NEED you,” he wrote. “The music you & Ty & we have made the BIGGEST STAMP in culture to this date in 2024. Drop Ye about mine & V2 and we do it all over again the kids need you big bra fasho maybe some time to chill but retiring ain’t it.”

The Instagram story was swiftly deleted, but not before fans and social media accounts began circulating the screenshot. The news has sparked widespread speculation and debate among fans, with opinions divided on whether West’s declaration is genuine, part of a marketing strategy for an upcoming project, or a distraction from his recent legal troubles and disappointing live appearances

Adding fuel to the speculation, Rich the Kid later announced on Twitter/X that his new album, featuring Kanye West on the track “Plaine Jane,” will drop on Friday, July 19. “ACTUALLY WE DROPPING FRIDAY 7/19,” he tweeted.