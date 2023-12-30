Robert Trujillo Says He’s Open To Singing For Metallica Again

Home News Nyah Hamilton December 30th, 2023 - 3:21 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz

Robert Trujillo, bassist for heavy metal band Metallica since 2003, has shared that he is open to signing for Metallica again.

Robert Trujillo is a well-known musician and songwriter. Who is best known as the bassist for the heavy metal band Metallica? Trujillo started playing bass at a young age and joined his first band, Suicidal Tendencies, in 1989. Trujillo is known for his unique playing style, which combines funk, metal, and Latin music influences. He is known for his versatile music style, combining different genres such as heavy metal, funk, jazz, and Latin.

He has been playing bass for over 30 years and has contributed to many iconic songs. He is also known for his use of a six-string bass, which allows him to play a broader range of notes and create complex arrangements. He has co-written many of the band’s music, like “My Apocalypse,” “All Nightmare Long,” and “ManUNkind.”According to Loudwire, “I’m always there for what the band need! I was expecting to just do gang vocal-type things, adding a bit of texture and presence to the recording, but I didn’t realize I’d get a semi-solo moment! I always do my best whatever I’m asked to, though, man, and these are the moments you can cherish,” he continued. “

It is good to know that Trujillo is ready to jump in if needed.