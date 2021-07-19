Kirk Hammett and Robert Trujillo Join Kamasi Washington at the Hollywood Bowl for Jazzy Cover of Metallica’s “My Friend Of Misery”

Home News Alison Alber July 19th, 2021 - 2:44 PM

Kirk Hammett

The list of released covers of the upcoming massive cover album Metallica Blacklist Album just keeps getting longer and longer. The saxophonist Kamasi Washington is also involved with the tribute to Metallica’s Black Album, and last night, the musician performed his version of “My Friend Of Mysery,” with non-other than part of the band themselves. Kirk Hammett, guitarist of Metallica, and Robert Trujillo, who plays bass for the band, joined the artist on stage for a soul-full experience, according to Stereogum.

But, Metallica wasn’t the only one who made a great appearance during this star-filled night at the Hollywood Bowl. Suicidal Tendencies’ bassist, Thundercat, joined Washington for multiple songs throughout the concert. Rapper Terrace Martin performed his collab with Washington, “Pig Feet,” for the audience.

Washington released his newest song, “Sun Kissed Child,” in June. Mxdwn writer Aaron Grech called the track “an eight-minute long sonic odyssey, filled with nostalgic throwbacks of 1960s jazz and soul.”

Watch Washington’s performance with the members of Metallica below:

Now, it is not always easy to compare a cover with the original, sometimes sticking with the original arrangement is better, but sometimes it is far more interesting to give the song a new touch. Kamasi Washington manages to give “My Friend of Mysery” a new life. Given that the original is a pure Metal track, Washington makes it into a rhythm-filled soul track. It almost sounds like an entirely different song.

But as mentioned earlier, the artist isn’t the only one who reinterpreted old Metallica classics. Miley Cyrus feat. WATT, Elton John, Yo-Yo Ma, Robert Trujillo and Chad Smith covered “Nothing Else Matters” together and released the track a few weeks ago. St. Vincent gave “Sad But True” an industrial make-over after and then punk band OFF! shared their cover of “Holier Tha Thou.” Biffy Clyro also shared his take of the same song shortly after. Diet Cig just shared their cover of “The Unforgiven” just last week. Other artists, who haven’t release their versions yet, include Phoebe Bridgers, Ghost, My Morning Jacket and many others. For a full list, look here.

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado