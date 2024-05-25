Geddy Lee & Alex Lifeson Of Rush Reunite To Perform “The Way I Feel” At Gordon Lightfoot Tribute Concert

Home News Bella Rothman May 25th, 2024 - 11:38 AM

Photo Credit: Dave Gatson

Canadian folk- rock singer Gordon Lightfoot was honored at a tribute concert this past Thursday in Toronto. Several artists gathered to celebrate the guitarist successful career, but the reunion of iconic rock band Rush members was stuck out as highlight.

Lead vocalist Geddy Lee and guitarist Alex Lifeson shocked fans with a surprise reunion. Both members of the classic 80’s rock band Rush, the two have not performed together in almost two years. In September of 2022 the two reunited for Taylor Hawkins, former drummer of the Foo Fighters, tribute concert but have not performed together since.

Their appearance was a complete surprise to audience and was defiantly a remarkable one. Singing “The Way I Feel”, the duo truly honored Lightfoot with a memorable performance.

Lee told Canadian press “Gordon Lightfoot was to musicians of my generation a true Canadian musical hero — and to boot he was a really sweet person. Both Alex and I really wanted to pay tribute.”

Several other artists honored the singer who died just last may such as Burton Cummings, Tom Cochrane, Meredith Moon and more.

While many Rush fans were skeptical of what this collaboration could mean for a possible band reunion, Lifeson said fan should not hold their breath since the band’s iconic drummer, Neil Part, passed away in 2020.