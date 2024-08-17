Metallica’s Kirk Hammett & Robert Trujillo Join Pantera For “Walk” During Minneapolis Show

Home News Cristian Garcia August 17th, 2024 - 3:45 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Schulz

At a last-minute show at The First Avenue in Minneapolis, Pantera played to the legendary Minnesota venue, just before their support slot on Metallica’s “M72 World Tour”. During the gig, the group were joined by a surprise appearance by Metallica’s Kirk Hammett and Robert Trujillo during the song “Walk”.

As reported in article from Consequence of Sound, Hammett and Trujillo ran onstage from the sidelines and helped sing the anthemic chorus to “Walk”. Each of the Metallica members received big hugs from Pantera frontman Phillip Anselmo as the yelled the iconic “Re-spect /Walk’ line in their respective mics.

Pantera’s show at The First Avenue was just one leg of their 2024 World Tour, where fans of the legendary metal band have scooped up tickets left and right in attempt to catch their favorite band on stage. The First Avenue show was most notable with the band playing a 12-song set featuring back-to-back classics including “I’m Broken”, “Cowboys From Hell”, “A New Level”, the aforementioned “Walk” and the rarely performed deep cut “Yesterday Don’t Mean Shit”.

As for Metallica, their North American leg of their World is approaching the final leg of the outing with shows slated for the Pacific Northwest region and Mexico City. In addition to Pantera, these remaining shows will also host a variety of opening acts ranging from Five Finger Death Punch, Ice Nine Kills, Greta Van Fleet and Mammoth WVH. Tickets to these shows can be purchased here.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz