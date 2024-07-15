Charli XCX Says She Doesn’t “Envision Myself Making Music Forever,” Hints At Acting Career

Home News Cait Stoddard July 15th, 2024 - 3:00 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schultz

According to nme.com, Charli XCX has stated that she does not see herself making music forever and she is tempted to explore other avenues outside of music as well. The artist’s comments follows on the heels of releasing her album, Brat, which has become a phenomenon in pop culture this summer.

Despite the overwhelming popularity for the album release, XCX has mentioned she is not only focusing her energy on making music and would like to instead explore other avenues of creativity later down the line: “I would like to flex my creative muscles on other areas. I don’t envisage myself making music forever. Maybe I will in some capacity, but I just feel like there are other creative areas I really want to explore.”

It also appears that one of these new avenues the singer is considering is a shift into the acting world. This will happened when XCX will soon be making her acting debut in the remake of the 70’s cult horror film Faces Of Death.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schultz