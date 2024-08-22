Radiohead’s Kid A & Amnesiac Set To Soundtrack Screenings Of Nosferatu

Home News Cait Stoddard August 22nd, 2024 - 7:22 PM

According to brooklynvegan.com, silent horror film Nosferatu will be getting a new soundtrack from Radiohead. Silents Synced is a new series from Austin indie drive-in theater Blue Starlite, who will pair classic silent movies with epic rock music to screens at independent cinemas and their first offering has Kid A and Amnesiac soundtracking Nosferatu. The film premieres on Saturday September 21, at Los Feliz Theatre in Los Angeles and it is set for a wider release on October 4, with a full list of theaters still to be announced.

Meanwhile, indie filmmaker Robert Eggers (The Witch, The Norseman) has a new adaptation of Nosferatu due out this fall, starring Bill Skarsgård, Lily-Rose Depp, Nicholas Hoult, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Emma Corrin, Ralph Ineson, Simon McBurney and Willem Dafoe.

As for Radiohead, Thom Yorke and Johnny Greenwood have been keeping busy with their project The Smile, who released two new songs on a surprise 12 inch vinyl earlier this month.

