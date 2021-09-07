Radiohead Announce Reissues Of Their Albums Kid A And Amnesiac With New Album Of Unreleased Songs

Home News Michelle Leidecker September 7th, 2021 - 11:01 AM

As Radiohead’s albums Kid A and Amnesiac pass their 20th year anniversary since their release, Radiohead announces a reissuing of both albums as well as a third, titled Kid Amnesiae which includes unreleased tracks and versions of songs from the recording sessions of the previously mentioned two albums. The three albums are set for release as a three volume collection on November 5th via XL Records in various formats: a limited-edition deluxe LP, a limited-edition cassette, a regular black 3xLP, and digitally, all of which can be found on their website for pre-order.

https://t.co/sMZGB0eE7V

We humbly submit KID A MNESIA to you.

It’s a coming of age for Kid A & Amnesiac and it’s joined by a new album, Kid Amnesiae, a memory palace of half-remembered, half-forgotten sessions & unreleased material.

All three come out together on November 5th. pic.twitter.com/V5Ms5iRUKl — Radiohead (@radiohead) September 7, 2021

Additionally, on November 4th, the eve of Kid A Mnesia’s release, Canongate will release two art books by Thom Yorke and Stanley Donwood cataloging the visual works created during the Kid A / Amnesiac era: the Kid A Mnesia Art Book – a 300-page expose of the process and artwork created for Kid A and Amnesiac, and “Fear Stalks The Land,” which is a B&W paperback in which Yorke and Donwood’s notes, lyrics and sketches are gathered together.

Along with the announcement of their upcoming collection, Radiohead has already released of of these never-before-heard songs titled “If You Say The Word,” a relaxing single that transports you into the world of Radiohead. The keys and synths melt together into 4 minutes of mellow music, wrapping you up in its warm embrace as Thom Yorke sings his hope of “if you say the word.

Listen to “If You Say The Word” here:

In addition to this release, Radiohead also included an unreleased studio version of “Follow Me Around.” With these two songs being released alongside the announcement of this collection, fans are excited to hear what Radiohead has in store for the rest of the Kid Amnesiae album.

The Kid Amnesiae tracklist:

01. “Like Spinning Plates (‘Why Us?’ Version)”

02 .“Untitled V1”

03. Fog (Again Again Version)”

04. ““If You Say The World”

05. “Follow Me Around”

06. “Pulk/Pull (True Love Waits Version)”

07. “Untitled V2”

08. “The Morning Bell (In The Dark Version)”

09. “Pyramid Strings”

10. “Alt. Fast Track”

11. “Untitled V3”

12. “How To Disappear Into Strings”

