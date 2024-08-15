Lupe Fiasco Shares Previously Unreleased Child Rebel Soldier Track “Shrink” Featuring Sample Of Radiohead’s “Optimistic”

Home News Cait Stoddard August 15th, 2024 - 1:46 PM

According to nme.com, Lupe Fiasco has shared ‘Shrink’, a previously unreleased Child Rebel Soldier tune that includes a Radiohead sample. The tune features a sample of Radiohead’s “Optimistic” that is taken from the album, Kid A. “Shrink” was written with Child Rebel Soldier, Fiasco’s former supergroup with Kanye West and Pharrell Williams. Also,”Shrink” does not include West or Willams, but instead sees Fiasco re-record the track with his vocals.

“Shrink” follows after Fiasco‘s comments to Stereogum in July that he is aiming to reboot CRS as a solo project that focuses on him rapping over Radiohead samples, as was originally intended before West and Williams got involved.