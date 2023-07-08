New Nick Drake Tribute Album Features Feist, Liz Pharir and Radiohead’s Philip Selway

Home News Zach Monteiro July 8th, 2023 - 5:35 PM

English singer and songwriter Nick Drake had a new tribute album released in his name under Chrysalis Records titled The Endless Colored Ways – The Songs of Nick Drake. Within the newly released album includes contributions from musical artists such as Feist, Liz Phair, Radiohead drummer Philip Selway and many more.

According to Consequence, the concept and idea for the album came from Cally Callomon and Jeremy Lascelles. The former manages the late musician’s estate while the latter is the current CEO of Chrysalis Records. The album itself contains various covers and interpretations of Drake’s tracks performed by artists such as Let’s Eat Grandma, Liz Phair and more.

When asked about the newly released tribute album and what the late singer’s reaction to it be have been, Callomon said “Nick Drake was not that concerned with promoting himself as an artist but I think he would have been overjoyed to hear his art revisited and newly promoted by so many vibrant and talented artists.”

Along with the covers of Drake’s songs, filmmaker and photographer Bill Jackson had also lent his efforts to the project, creating short films for some of the new covers.

Nick Drake’s albums had never gained much traction in his time, but they would gradually gain a lot of attention well after he had passed away. According to BBC, Drake’s music would begin to gain traction after his song “Pink Moon” appeared in a 1999 Volkswagen commercial, nearly 30 years after he had written it. The Endless Colored Ways – The Songs of Nick Drake seeks to add the late artists’ legacy.

The album’s tracklist can be found below:

1. Voice from a Mountain (prelude) — The Wandering Hearts

2. ‘Cello Song — Fontaines D.C.

3. Hazey Jane II — Camille

4. Saturday Sun — Mike Lindsay (feat. Guy Garvey)

5. Road — Bombay Bicycle Club and The Staves

6. From the Morning — Let’s Eat Grandma

7. Place to Be — David Gray0

8. Three Hours — John Parish and Aldous Harding

9. Parasite — Stick In The Wheel

10. Time Has Told Me — Ben Harper

11. One of These Things First — Emeli Sandé

12. Northern Sky — Karine Polwart and Kris Drever

13. Black Eyed Dog — Craig Armstrong (feat. Self Esteem)

14. Road (reprise) — Bombay Bicycle Club and The Staves

15. Poor Boy — Nadia Reid

16. Which Will — Christian Lee Hutson (feat. Elanor Moss)

17. Harvest Breed — Skullcrusher and Gia Margaret

18. I Think They’re Leaving Me Behind — Katherine Priddy

19. Pink Moon — AURORA

20. Time of No Reply — Joe Henry and Meshell Ndegeocello

21. River Man — Feist

22. Free Ride — Liz Phair

23. Fly — Philip Selway

24. Day Is Done — John Grant