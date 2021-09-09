Radiohead and Epic Games Team Up To Tease The Kid A Mnesia Exhibition For November Release In Short Trailer

Home News Jerry Morales September 9th, 2021 - 7:50 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

English rock band Radiohead and video game company Epic Games have teamed up to tease The Kid A Mnesia Exhibition in a short trailer. The teaser also revealed that the project is expected to drop in November.

The exhibition is “an upside-down digital/analog universe,” according to the event’s press release. The artwork was created by Radiohead vocalist Thom Yorke and frequent Radiohead art collaborator Stanley Donwood. Meanwhile, the audio was designed by Radiohead producer Nigel Godrich. The whole project is in celebration of the band’s fourth and fifth studio albums, Kid A and Amnesiac, that dropped in 2000 and 2001, respectively.

The teaser trailer channels found footage horror movies as the camera flashes to images of symbols and icons. It also features some chilling instrumentals alongside the visuals. Furthermore, the video discloses that the exhibition will be available this November. The announcement of the exhibition was a part of the Playstation 2021 showcase. The project will exclusively drop on Playstation 5, as well as on PC and Mac through Epic Games.

Kid A served as the band’s breakthrough international success. The album landed Radiohead’s first album atop the Billboard 200 chart. It also won a Grammy for Best Alternative Music Album and was nominated for Album of the Year at the 43rd Annual Grammy Awards. The album was also critically acclaimed. Many publications ranked it as one of the best albums of the 2000s. It even landed in the top 20 of Rolling Stone’s “500 Greatest Albums of All Time.”

