Thom Yorke Announces Fall 2024 Solo Tour Dates In New Zealand, Australia, Japan & Singapore

Thom Yorke has announced a solo tour that takes place in October and November. The upcoming trek will see the artist performing in New Zealand, Australia, Japan and Singapore. For tickets and more information visit wasteheadquarters.com.
While talking about the upcoming tour, Yorke says: “In the autumn in New Zealand, Australia, Singapore and Japan I will be alone on stage trying a new kind of solo show thing playing versions of the songs I have written from my recent and not so recent past.”
Thom Yorke Tour Dates
10-23 Christchurch, New Zealand – Wolfbrook Arena
10-25 Auckland, New Zealand – Spark Arena
10-29 Melbourne, Australia – Sidney Myer Music Bowl
10-30 Melbourne, Australia – Sidney Myer Music Bowl
11-1 Sydney, Australia – Sydney Opera House Forecourt
11-2 Sydney, Australia – Sydney Opera House Forecourt
11-5 Singapore, Singapore – The Star Theatre
11-12 Osaka, Japan – Grand Cube
11-13 Osaka, Japan – Grand Cube
11-18 Fukuoka, Japan – Sunpalace
11-19 Hiroshima, Japan – Hiroshima Bunka Gakuen HBG Hall
11-21 Nagoya, Japan – Century Hall
11-23 Tokyo, Japan – Tokyo Garden Theatre
11-24 Tokyo, Japan – Tokyo Garden Theatre
11-26 Kyoto, Japan – ROHM Theatre Kyoto
Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat