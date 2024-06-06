Thom Yorke Announces Fall 2024 Solo Tour Dates In New Zealand, Australia, Japan & Singapore

Home News Cait Stoddard June 6th, 2024 - 5:21 PM

Thom Yorke has announced a solo tour that takes place in October and November. The upcoming trek will see the artist performing in New Zealand, Australia, Japan and Singapore. For tickets and more information visit wasteheadquarters.com.

While talking about the upcoming tour, Yorke says: “In the autumn in New Zealand, Australia, Singapore and Japan I will be alone on stage trying a new kind of solo show thing playing versions of the songs I have written from my recent and not so recent past.”

Thom Yorke Tour Dates

10-23 Christchurch, New Zealand – Wolfbrook Arena

10-25 Auckland, New Zealand – Spark Arena

10-29 Melbourne, Australia – Sidney Myer Music Bowl

10-30 Melbourne, Australia – Sidney Myer Music Bowl

11-1 Sydney, Australia – Sydney Opera House Forecourt

11-2 Sydney, Australia – Sydney Opera House Forecourt

11-5 Singapore, Singapore – The Star Theatre

11-12 Osaka, Japan – Grand Cube

11-13 Osaka, Japan – Grand Cube

11-18 Fukuoka, Japan – Sunpalace

11-19 Hiroshima, Japan – Hiroshima Bunka Gakuen HBG Hall

11-21 Nagoya, Japan – Century Hall

11-23 Tokyo, Japan – Tokyo Garden Theatre

11-24 Tokyo, Japan – Tokyo Garden Theatre

11-26 Kyoto, Japan – ROHM Theatre Kyoto

