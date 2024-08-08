The Smile Shares Glitchy New Video For “Don’t Get Me Started”

Today, The Smile released their new track, “Don’t Get Me Started” with an accompanying video that is directed by audiovisual artist Weirdcore (Aphex Twin, Charli XCX, Radiohead.) As a whole, the song is wonderful by how the instrumentation and vocal performance shakes the background with a lovely jazzy vibe. As for the music video, each scene gives viewers a visual wonder. The visuals create an imaginary world that is filled with creative sequences.

“Don’t Get Me Started” made its debut during The Smile’s UK tour dates back in March to support the band’s second album, Wall Of Eyes, released in January. The song was produced and mixed by Sam Petts-Davies, who produced Wall Of Eyes, and recorded between Oxford and Abbey Road Studios.

“Don’t Get Me Started” is the first new music from The Smile since their acclaimed album, Wall Of Eyes, which received “fantastic Best Album of the Year so far” praise from Pitchfork, The Needle Drop, Consequence, Brooklyn Vegan, Treblezine and Spin.

Photo Credit Raymond Flotat