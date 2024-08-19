System Of A Down Play “P.L.U.C.K.” & “Know” Live For First Time In Six Years At Golden Gate Park Show

Home News Cait Stoddard August 19th, 2024 - 12:55 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

According to loudwire.com, System of a Down opened their Aug, 17 show with songs they have not performed for a good while. The group played their second performance over the weekend with Deftones at Golden Gate Park in San Francisco, California. The first song System of a Down played during their set was “Genocidal Humanoidz,” which is one of their two most recent tracks that came out in late 2020. It’s the first time they have ever opened a show with the song.

Throughout the evening, the band also performed a few other songs for the first time in five years. Steal This Album!’s “Mr. Jack” had not been played by the band since 2019, whereas “P.L.U.C.K.” and “Know” from the 1998 self-titled record had not been performed since 2018.

The concert was the first of a series of shows that Golden Gate Park plans to host in the future. The venue is the home of the annual Outside Lands festival, which took place just a week prior to the System of a Down and Deftones show. The Mars Volta, Viagra Boys and VOWWS performed as well.

