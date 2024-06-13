System of a Down’s Shavo Odadjian Introduces Solo Project Seven Hours After Violet With Debut Single “Paradise”

Home News Cait Stoddard June 13th, 2024 - 12:22 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Seven Hours After Violet, the new project from Shavo Odadjian of rock band System of a Down, featuring Taylor Barber (Left To Suffer,) Morgoth (platinum-selling producer and guitarist of Winds of Plague,) Alejandro Aranda (Scarypoolparty, American Idol) and Josh Johnson (Winds of Plague) has dropped the debut single “Paradise.”

The accompanying music video for “Paradise” is a collaborative effort with creative direction being overseen by Shavo and Adam Mason, who also filmed the video. Editing was handled by Arben and Kuj Durollari of BOND, who are also working with the band to design their creative assets.

While talking about the music video, Shavo says “The video for ‘Paradise’ is a little trippy, it’s a little psychedelic, it’s a little dark and beautiful all at once. We shot it with only two takes per band member, but despite those restrictions, I think we made a really cool video.”

As for the song, the artist says: “The song opens the album and showcases the various dynamics we explore throughout which makes it the perfect introduction to Seven Hours After Violet. I’ve been making music for over 30 years, I wanted to do something super heavy, but melodic and come back to my roots. Until this band, every side project I’ve done has been outside of the walls of heavy music. I steered away from anything heavy because System Of A Down is heavy. Once I got I started with Seven Hours After Violet”

Shavo adds: For the first time ever in my career, I just said, ‘as long as I love it, I don’t give a fuck what anybody else thinks’ and that was extremely liberating. Seven Hours After Violet is the result. It’s my favorite thing I’ve done since System and I can’t wait for the world to hear it”