System Of A Down’s Serj Tankian Announces New Solo EP Foundations, Teases New Single “A.F. Day”

Singer, poet, songwriter, visual artist, film producer and activist Serj Tankian, has always created music as an outlet to express his thoughts with a level of passion and a global consciousness for human rights advocacy that few in today’s world of music can rival. Tankian has announced he will officially release his new single and video “A.F. Day” on Friday, May 17 through Gibson Records.

“A.F. Day” fits right into the singer and songwriter’s canon and his ability to dive straight into longstanding cultural issues and thoughts that have smoldered to the top of our daily reality demanding to be acknowledged. The vital and raw anthem drives.

While speaking about the new track, Tankian says, “This is a song I wrote in the early days of SOAD that I never released. The majority of the instrumentation and vocals are recordings from that time. Dystopian in mood, it’s a reflection of the angst and anti-authoritarian attitude I had to conformity.”

As the lead singer and songwriter for System Of A Down, Tankian has released five studio albums, winning a Grammy Award in 2006 for “B.Y.O.B.” The artist has performed for millions of fans and sold more than 42 million albums worldwide.

