Serj Tankian from System Of A Down Releases New Single “Justice Will Shine On”

Serj Tankian from the GRAMMY© Award-winning rock band System Of A Down has been promoting his new philosophical memoir, Down With The System, and remaining a political activist, according to Stereogum. His political activism has even got him in a tiff with the band Imagine Dragons, over their performance in Azerbaijan.

However, now Tankian is releasing solo music with a new single titled, “Justice Will Shine On.” The raging, impassioned, hard rock song is available to be streamed now. “Justice Will Shine On” comes after the release of Tankian’s last released single “A.F. Day.” Tankian composed both of these songs during the early days of System Of A Down.

Watch the brand new music video for “Justice Will Shine On”:

The song features a heavy drum beat that sticks out prominently throughout the song, with some guitar riffs over it. There’s also a short, yet great guitar solo in the middle of the song. And when it comes to the vocals, Tankian’s voice soars through the chorus. Stereogum describes it perfectly by stating the new song “presents a more idealistic spin on the classic SOAD sound.” The press release states that, Tankian talks about the Armenian Genocide that his grandparents experienced in the lyrics of “Justice Will Shine On”, singing: “Can you tell me dear grandfather of your childhood so far away/You can see the death of laughter in his teared eyes disarray/Can you tell me dear grandmother of your childhood from hunger and pain /Of the orphans you called brothers in her teared eyes disarray.” Tankian also sings the words: “We are the children of all the survivors/Justice will shine on!”

“Justice Will Shine On,” and the previously released “A.F. Day” will be on Tankian’s upcoming EP titled FOUNDATIONS, set to be released on September 27th through Gibson Records. The FOUNDATIONS EP can be pre-ordered/pre-saved now.

FOUNDATIONS EP Cover Art:

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat