System Of A Down’s Serj Tankian Shares Previously Unreleased Track “A.F. Day”

James Reed May 17th, 2024 - 3:31 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Serj Tankian just shared a new solo single titled “A.F. Day,” which is a song that he had hoped to record with System of a Down during the band’s early days. The track will appear on the singer’s upcoming EP, Foundations, which is set to be released this fall.

“This is a song I wrote in the early days of SOAD that I never released,” said Tankian regarding the track. “The majority of the instrumentation and vocals are recordings from that time. Dystopian in mood, it’s a reflection of the angst and anti-authoritarian attitude I had to conformity.”

“A.F. Day” (which is an abbreviation for “Another Fucking Day”) features Tankian shouting during the chorus, and it fits into the System of a Down catalog. The song includes lines like, “Why do religions require from their faithful blind and questioning servitude?/ If thy path is so righteous, then why the use of forcing all attitude

Earlier this week, Tankian released his memoir, Down with the System. One of the major pieces of information revealed in the book was that in 2017 he had encouraged his bandmates to find a replacement vocalist due to his desire not to tour anymore. The band ended up auditioning a new singer, but ultimately decided to continue on with Tankian.

These days, System of a Down are only playing one-off shows, recently headlining the Sick New World festival in Las Vegas. They are also set to co-headline a show with Deftones at Golden Gate Park in San Francisco on August 17th.