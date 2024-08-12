Dave Navarro Reveals “Completed Mastered” Unreleased NHC Album Featuring Late Taylor Hawkins

Home News Cait Stoddard August 12th, 2024 - 12:22 PM

According to nme.com, Dave Navarro has revealed that NHC, his band with the late Taylor Hawkins and Jane’s Addiction bassist Chris Chaney, has a finished album that is waiting to be released. Back In September 2021, the supergroup made their debut with the two singles, “Feed The Cruel” and “Better Move On.”

Then, the trio released two more singles in November that year, “Devil You Know’ and ‘Lazy Eye” before releasing the Intakes & Outtakes EP in February 2022. Hawkins unfortunately died the following month, leaving the fate of NHC up in the air. And now, Navarro has revealed to Rolling Stone that the band recorded a full-length album prior to Hawkins’s death and the album has been “completed” and “mastered.”

Navarro told Rolling Stone that although the album is done, he is not sure if it will be released anytime soon: “We have a completed mastered album, but this might be a little soon to release. I don’t really know where that stands, but I’ll tell you that I really believe that it deserves to come out, because that record to me, really showcased what a brilliant all-around musician Taylor was, because he wrote most of the songs, played the drums and sang them.”

The guitarist adds: “His overall musicianship, I think, really deserves to be known and highlighted, so I really hope it sees the light of day. But yeah, that was one of the most happy experiences of my life making that record with him, and just obviously, I haven’t been able to listen to it since.”

