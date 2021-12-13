NHC Share New Live Video For “Lazy Eyes” Filmed At L.A’s Troubadour

Home News Joe Hageman December 13th, 2021 - 4:42 PM

​​NHC, a new supergroup band consisting of Jane’s addiction guitarist Dave Navarro and Bassist Chris Chaney, as well as Foo Fighters Drummer and vocalist Taylor Hawkins released a new video for their song “Lazy Eyes.” In the video, the band is seen performing the song live in front of a crowd in the Troubadour in West Hollywood, CA. With a promo shot opening up on the line outside of the venue, the video gets right into the performance itself, with many closeups on the musicians, as well as a montage of still shot photography from the performance as the song builds in. During some of the more experimental and instrument heavy solos, there is an overlay effect on the screen showing a spiral or outlines of figures. The video constantly cuts back and forth between all of the different musicians, showcasing which ever band member is playing the most prominent part of the song at the moment. The video was shot by director Todd Newman, and is released on Youtube for all to see.

This music video comes on the heels of their sold out performance at the Troubadour in late November. They performed that show with Feed The Kitty. NHC released “Lazy Eyes” earlier this year along side another single, “Devil That You Know.” Both songs are dynamic and powerful, showcasing the bands Allstar roster. The group was founded in September of this year, and with that announcement they released two tracks, “Feed the Cruel” and “Better Move On” to get fans excited. The name NHC is an Acronym for the founding members, Navarro, Hawkins, and Chaney.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz