Dave Navarro Says New Jane’s Addiction Album Featuring Classic Lineup Is “More Than Likely Going To Happen”

Home News Minnie Dao August 9th, 2024 - 11:00 PM

Photo Credit: Brett Padelford

Los Angeles alt-rock legends Jane’s Addiction have once again begun the battle of anticipation, with a possible original lineup reunion of band members for a potential album, according to Stereogum. While there have been many reshuffled reunions between the band over the years with a few album releases, the original lineup has not been able to release another record since their infamous disbandment in 1991. However, returning guitarist Dave Navarro’s interview with Rolling Stone has lit the flames of wonder within long-standing fans of the band.

“That’s more than likely going to happen. I mean, we have recorded material. I don’t know specifically the model, if it’s going to be a song at a time, or if we’re going to drop a song, and then a record, or I don’t really know,” Navarro said in the interview, “What matters to me most is that this stuff is on vinyl.”

Despite the return of Eric Avery in 2022, Navarro had to step back from Jane’s Addition scheduled tour with The Smashing Pumpkins due to a prolonged battle with long COVID. He had undergone a hiatus from social media and even stepped down from his role as host of the tattoo reality show Ink Master. In the interview, Navarro also discussed his decision to keep a low profile during his health battles. He said, “One of the things that was really important for me, during that time, was just to stay away from social media. I had to focus on my life. I had to focus on getting better.”

In terms of the music production of Jane’s Addiction, Navarro shared his thoughts on writing music in this new digital age.

“The songwriting process has really changed thanks to technology. Everything was on reel-to-reel before, and so all four of us would have to be in the recording studio to get something down. There’s something really magical and special about that,” Navarro reflected. “But the state of technology now allows us to individually work on ideas away from the room, and then when we come into the room, have a way more concrete concept of where we want to go rather than fishing.”

Though Navarro did not delve into the specifics of what materials the band is currently working on, fans can hold onto the hope that something is on the horizon.

Just this May, Navarro was able to join the rest of his bandmates on stage for their first show in fourteen years, which we covered in this article. For readers who wish to learn more about the band or catch up on their activities, be sure to check the rest of our coverage on Jane’s Addiction and Dave Navarro.