NHC Release New EP Intakes & Outtakes Featuring Two Brand New Tracks And Covers Of Pink Floyd’s “Fearless” And Level 42’s “Something About You”

Audrey Herold February 4th, 2022 - 2:57 PM

NHC is a rock supergroup consisting of Dave Navarro and Chris Chaney of Jane’s Addiction and Taylor Hawkins of Foo Fighters, who does the vocals for the band. The group came to in September with the release of two songs, then released two more in November. Now, the band is releasing a four song EP and their fans couldn’t be more excited.

The EP will be titled, Intakes & Outtakes, and features two more original tracks from the band, “One And The Same” and “I Could Be Someone Else.” The other two tracks on the EP are covers, “Something About You” by Level 42 and “Fearless” by Pink Floyd.

Here’s what Hawkins had to say on the EP,

“If you can’t see the connection between what we do, what Pink Floyd does, and what Level 42 did well then you’re just not getting it. We had tons of fun as usual creating these little gems.”

Be sure to check out Intakes & Outtakes. The album’s full track list can be found below.

Intakes & Outtakes Track List

One And The Same I Could Be Someone Else Something About You Fearless

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz