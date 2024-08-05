Bon Iver Set To Perform In Support Of Kamala Harris At Wisconsin Rally

Home News Cait Stoddard August 5th, 2024 - 1:57 PM

According to pitchfork.com, it has been announced that Bon Iver will perform at a rally for Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday August 7, when Harris’s tour of battleground states visits Wisconsin. The rally will be the second stop of Harris’s tour with her unannounced running mate, after it kicks off in Philadelphia tomorrow.

Although Iver has not addressed Harris’s Democratic nomination for president, the band has recently used social channels to support various progressive causes, including a pledge of support to Democrat Nick Butler’s campaign for local Wisconsin government. The rally performance will be the latest in the band’s long history of political engagement, both locally and nationally.

Iver was a vocal advocate of Bernie Sanders in 2016 and 2020, playing at several rallies and fundraisers. The band has also promoted various nonpartisan voter registration drives through channels ,including the Eaux Claires Music Festival, which they co-founded with the National’s Aaron Dessner.