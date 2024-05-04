The National’s Bryce Dessner Announces New Instrumental Album Solos For August 2024 Release, Shares “Lullaby For Jacques Et Brune”

Home News Cristian Garcia May 4th, 2024 - 11:32 PM

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer

The National’s guitarist Bryce Dessner has announced that he will release his new album Solos. A collection of instrumental works that he wrote for different musicians and features his compositions being played by people like cellist Anatasia Kobekina, violinist Pekka Kuusisto, harpist Lavinia Meijer, violist Nadia Sirota, and percussionist Colin Currie, with Dessner himself on guitar.

In anticipation for the new album, Dessner has shared the first single “Lullaby For Jacques Et Brune”. A neo-romantic piece performed with French pianist Katia Labèque. Combining Labèque’s background in contemporary classical and minimal music, Dessner use “Lullaby For Jacques Et Brune” to convey his love of classical instrumental music. “Lullaby Jacques Et Brune follows in the tradition of Debussy, Glass, Reich and Tchaikovsky. Imitating the solemn pace of a funeral, the track is a minor key with a slow tempo akin to the famed funeral marches of the latter composer during the Romantic era.

Dessner elaborates more on his approach to Solos in interview from Stereogum. In the article here is what Dessner says about the project:

“Writing a solo piece for me is always a great a challenge and joy, as you have all the personality and talent plus the physicality and resonance of the solo instrument. These solo pieces for violin, viola, cello, percussion, guitar and piano represent many years of my compositional process. When I began compsing, I mainly wrote solo piece for myself to play and I have always loved unaccompanied instrumental music . . . The also represent in each case close collaborative relationships and friendships I have been vey lucky to develop with the incredible musicians who play them. Katia, Pekka, Anastasia, Nadia, Lavinia, and Colin are alle exceptional artists who brought so much of their amazing talent to these recordings.”

Solos the instrumental album by Bryce Dessner will release on August 23 via Masterworks.

Solos – Tracklist:

Lullaby for Jacques Et Brune Francis Tuusula Song for Octave Tromp Miniature Ornament and Crime I Ornament and Crime II Ornament and Crime III A Good Person On a Wire Walls Delphica I Delphica II Ornament III Piano Song for Ainola

Listen to Dessner’s Romantic inspired piece “Lullaby For Et Brune” played by the French pianist Katia Labèque below.