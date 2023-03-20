Pitchfork Music Festival 2023 Lineup Revealed Featuring The Smile, Big Thief, And Bon Iver

The Smile, Big Thief, and Bon Iver gear up to take on Chicago for this year’s annual Pitchfork Music Festival this summer, Friday July 21st through Sunday July 23rd.
This year’s festival marks the first festival debut for band, The Smile, comprised of former members of Radiohead Thom Yorke, Johnny Greenwood and drummer Tom Skinner. Following the release of their 2022 debut album , A Light Attracting Attention, fans of Radiohead and newfound listeners will be able to enjoy the band’s latest pieces of music for their Friday headlining performance.
Indie rock band, Big Thief, headlines Saturday with their fifth album, Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You, and is the newest group out of the rest of the headlining list. The band’s debut onto the indie scene being their 2016 breakout album, Masterpiece, followed by their sophomore album, Capacity, which received mass critical acclaim upon its release. Closing out the festival on Sunday, Bon Iver will be giving a performance and although the group’s last album was their 2019, i, i, fans will be pleased to enjoy over a decade’s worth of the group’s most notable hits.
Friday’s headlining performances will also feature Canadian indie pop group, Alvvays, following their recent album, Blue Rev, and as the group plans to close out their European tour on June 11th. The other Friday headliner, Perfume Genius, will be treating audiences with the sounds of his latest studio album, Ugly Season. Saturday’s performance will feature headlining performance from singer, Weyes Blood, set to deliver her set of atmospheric, melancholic love songs from her 2022 album, And In The Darkness, Hearts Aglow. As well as English singer, King Krule, bringing his punk jazz music to the main stage. Closing out the festival on Sunday, Kelela will hit the stage with her 2023 album, Raven, to take audiences through the gloomy adventure this soulful electronic album delivers. Along with Jamaican singer, Koffee, most famously known for her 2019 hit “Toast” and audiences will be pleased to hear songs from her latest album, Gifted.