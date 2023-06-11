Rob Moose and Bon Iver Release Video For New Song “Marvel Room”ent

Home News Ronan Ruiz June 11th, 2023 - 12:51 PM

Artist Rob Moose has recently released a new song called “Marvel Room” which features a performance by Bon Iver. According to Pitchfork, this new song is the newest release for Moose’s upcoming Inflorescence EP, which additionally includes his previously released song “Wasted” in collaboration with Phoebe Bridgers. The EP is set to release August 11th, and also includes collaborations with Brittany Howard, Emily King, and Sara Bareilles. Alongside the release of “Marvel Room” comes a new music video for the song. Listen to “Marvel Room” and watch the official music video below.

The video mostly consists of extended shots of a woman riding a dirt bike through the countryside and through the woods. Much of these shots are clearly animated using two-dimensional sprites. In the final moments of the song, the time changes to night, and the background is first lit up by fireworks, before changing to a burning forest, before the woman on the dirt bike screeches to a stop and the backdrop and woman fall away to reveal a room with camera equipment and projectors used for traditional animation, and with “Marvel Room” projected onto the wall.