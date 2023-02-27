Bon Iver Announces Spring/Summer 2023 Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard February 27th, 2023 - 1:50 PM

According to consequence.net today folk band Bon Iver have announced a short run of North American tour dates for August 2023. After making festival appearances in Australia this week and Europe in June, the band will start their North American tour on August 2 in Duluth, Minnesota at Bayfront Festival Park.

Then the tour will be making stops in Madison, Missoula, Boise and Seattle before headlining Beach Road Weekend in Martha’s Vineyard.

Bon Iver was founded by singer-songwriter, Justin Vernon who by himself recorded Bon Iver’s 2007 debut album, For Emma, Forever Ago. The album has been certified platinum and contains the hit song “Skinny Love” which is certified gold.

Then in 2012, Bon Iver won two Grammy awards for Best New Artist and Best Alternative Music Album for their album Bon Iver, Bon Iver . In 2016 the band released 22, A Million, which was nominated for a Grammy for Best Alternative Music Album.

The band ‘s latest album, I,I, was released in 2019. It was nominated for Best Recording Package, Album of the Year and Best Alternative Music Album at the 62 Annual Grammy Awards, as well as Record of the Year for the song “Hey, Ma.”

While on the road, Bon Iver will release the 10 anniversary special edition of their Grammy-winning album Bon Iver, Bon Iver. Recorded in London in October 2011, the reissue will include five stripped down versions performed by Vernon and bandmate Sean Carey. The reissue will be released on March 25.

Pre-sale for tickets to Bon Iver’s headlining 2023 tour dates begins this Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. ET by using the code SALEM. Tickets for the general public start this Friday at 10:00 a.m. local time through Ticketmaster.

Bon Iver 2023 Tour Dates: