Zach Bryan Shares New EP “Boys of Faith” Featuring Noah Kahan and Bon Iver

Nyah Hamilton September 23rd, 2023 - 3:21 PM

Photo Credit: Bailey DeSchutter

Zach Byran, singer and songwriter, has shared a new EP titled “Boys of Faith.” The new EP features singer-songwriter Noah Kahan and indie folk band Bon Iver. This new EP, comprised of five songs, comes after the release of his recent self-titled album.

According to The Fader, “Ryan has spoken about his love for Bon Iver in many interviews and recently enjoyed his set at Iowa’s Hinterland festival. ”

However, it’s worth noting that Byran’s personal life has been somewhat tumultuous. He was recently arrested in Oklahoma. For more information on his arrest, you can read more here.

Also, according to The Fader, Byran stated he was “truly sorry.” for his actions causing his arrest. Despite this setback, Byran’s music resonates with fans, and we look forward to seeing what he does next.