Iggy Pop And Lamb of God’s Randy Blythe Rock Out On Brutal New ONI Single “Secrets”

Home News Alison Alber April 28th, 2022 - 10:33 PM

Two musical legends joined forces on the new Oni track “Secrets.” Both legendary punk rocker Iggy Pop and Lamb of God’s Randy Blythe are featured on the heavy new track, offering their own unique styles. The song is from ONI’s upcoming new record, Loathing Light. The album is set to be released on June 17 via Ironshore Records, according to Revolver Magazine.

ONI frontman, Jake Oni talks about working with punk pioneer Iggy Pop, “Iggy’s vocals are so iconic and instantly recognizable, his style is what we were after.” He continues, “But we figured, let’s see if we can get the man himself to check it out?. . .He came down, we had some food and just chilled. And then he did his thing all over the song. He asked me for ideas about how to approach it, which was just crazy and cool. It all worked so well and came out sick.”

The upcoming record is also produced by Lamb of God’s guitarist Mark Morton, so it seems logical to include the frontman of the band somehow on the album.

The song is hard hitting an fast, showing Iggy Pop right in the beginning, his portrait gives the music video an almost mystical aura just before the brutal riffs and vocals set in. Pop’s spoken work part seems like an ominous warning from a movie sequence, which is a perfect intro for a heavy metal track.