Megadeth Joined By Lacuna Coil’s Cristina Scabbia To Perform At Italy’s AMA Music Festival

Home News Cait Stoddard August 29th, 2023 - 3:12 PM

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado

According to blabbermouth.net, on August 27 Lacuna Coil’s singer Cristina Scabbia joined metal band Megadeth on stage at the AMA Music Festival Vicenza, Italy where they performed the song “À Tout Le Monde.”

To help capture the magical moment an audience member was able to film the performance.

“À Tout Le Monde” originally appeared on Megadeth‘s 1994 CD Youthanasia, which created controversy in September 2006 because the song was cited in an online post by Dawson College killer Kimveer Gill.

The band’s lead singer Dave Mustaine mentioned that he wanted to give the song a second chance for success because the original video for it had been banned by MTV with most radio stations following in suit

The track ended up featuring Scabbia after “the first singer didn’t work out.” Mustaine told Straight.com. “The second one didn’t work, and the third one was Lisa Marie Presley. She was on the way to the airport, and we had to call and say, ‘Sorry, we changed our minds.’

The singer adds: “I would have loved to have heard what Lisa Marie Presley would have done but because of the demographics of the Lacuna Coil’s fan base and Cristina’s reign in the heavy-metal business, it was the right thing to do.”