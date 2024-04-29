Lacuna Coil Live Debut “In The Mean Time” At Summer Breeze Festival

Home News Cait Stoddard April 29th, 2024 - 2:50 PM

According to blabbermouth.net, Italian goth metal band Lacuna Coil performed their new single, “In The Mean Time,” for the first time live during their April 27 concert at the Summer Breeze festival at Memorial Da América Latina in São Paulo, Brazil. The studio version of “In The Mean Time” features Ash Costello of New Years Day and the tune was made available on April 19. The song’s title is a reference to the mean times the world is living in, as well as a reference to the state Lacuna Coil is in, which is between cycles.

While talking about “In The Mean Time,” Lacuna Coil says: “‘In The Mean Time’ is a reflection on how much our society has generally ‘lost the plot’. We are living in really mean times filled with unhappy people: lonely, anxious, depressed, destructive. The pressure that crushes from the outside doesn’t allow us to see things with the right clarity.”

The band continues with:”This song is like group therapy: not a lamentation, but acceptance that once broken, it’s hard to put oneself back together again.We need to take our minds off all the inescapable toxicity and find that there’s so much more to this life… and know that in the meantime, everything cannot be aligned.”

