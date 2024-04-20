Lacuna Coil Shares New Single & Video “In The Mean Time” Featuring Ash Costello of New Years Day

Home News Cristian Garcia April 20th, 2024 - 9:51 PM

Italian gothic legends Lacuna Coil have recently shared their new single “In The Mean Time” featuring Ash Costello of New Years Day. Following the release of their other single “Never Dawn”, “In The Mean Time” first premiered on Sirius XM’s Liquid Metal show. The song’s title is a reference to the mean times the world is living in, as well as the reference to the state the band itself is in.

The song itself features the beauty and the beast vocals of Cristina Scabbia and Andrea Ferro, with accompanying vocals of Ash Costello presents the duality between the mundane and the extraordinary. Backed by a crushing rhythm section, the track puts a lot of pressure on the melancholic emotions running through one’s mind. The music video illustrates the point more so, as it presents how some tedious days can bring out the most despair in people. The video shows a man who begins the daily routine of going about his day. One after another, his day becomes progressively worse. Whether small things like a car breaking down to being overburden by the work he has, his psyche begins to breakdown. After a prolong period of time, the amount of anxiety and depression becomes too much and he approaches the top level of the parking structure. Wanting to end it all, he contemplates jumping to his death. In moment of pause, he decides against this and walks down from the building and into a bar, where the band is playing. After processing what just happened, the man sheds his business attire and sits in the front of the stage as he experiences a cathartic release from his day. The video ends with the message of “Reset. Restart.”

In a press release from CSquared marketing, the band adds more to the meaning of “In The Mean Time”:

“’In The Mean Time’ is a reflection on how much our society has generally ‘lost the plot’. We are living in really mean times filled with unhappy people: lonely, anxious, depressed, destructive. The pressure that crushes from the outside doesn’t allow to see things with the right clarity. This song is like group therapy: not a lamentation, but acceptance that once broken, it’s hard to put oneself back together again. We need to take our minds off all the inescapable toxicity and find there’s so much more to this life.”

