Sinead O’Connor’s Exact Cause Of Death Confirmed As Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease & Asthma

Home News Cait Stoddard July 29th, 2024 - 1:42 PM

According to consequence.net, Sinéad O’Connor’s official cause of death was determined to be chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. The cause of death was disclosed on O’Connor’s death certificate, which was filed by the late singer’s family earlier this week, according to the Irish Independent. The death certificate was filed a year after the artist was found dead at her London flat on July 26, 2023. At the time of her passing, O’Connor was 56 years old.

The singer’s death was at first ruled as a result of natural causes but the death certificate provided specific details on the reasons behind her passing. The certificate states: “exacerbation of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and bronchial asthma together with a low-grade lower respiratory tract infection.”

Even a year after her passing, tributes to O’Connor continue to pour in. Last month, Eddie Vedder honored the singer during Pearl Jam’s concert in Dublin by covering Warren Zevon’s “Keep Me in Your Heart.” Meanwhile, O’Connor’s daughter, Roisin Waters, delivered a dazzling performance of “Nothing Compares 2 U” at a tribute concert to her mother.