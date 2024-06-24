Eddie Vedder Dedicates Cover Of Warren Zevon’s “Keep Me In Your Heart” To Sinead O’Connor & Shane MacGowan

Home News Cait Stoddard June 24th, 2024 - 2:32 PM

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister

According to consequence.net, Over the weekend Pearl Jam kicked off their U.K. and European tour in Dublin, Irelabd with a tribute to the late musicians Shane MacGowan and Sinead O’Connor. To kick off the show’s encore, Eddie Vedder took the stage to perform a cover of Warren Zevon’s “Keep Me in Your Heart” in honor of MacGowan and O’Connor.

Vedder‘s performance follows last month where the singer closed out the Pearl Jam‘s Spring American Tour by covering Nine Inch Nails’s “Hurt,” where Vedder dedicated the performance to “certain names that I so deeply wish were on the guestlist tonight, but we lost them too early.”

