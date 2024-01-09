Sinead O’Connor’s Cause Of Death Ruled Natural Causes

Home News Cait Stoddard January 9th, 2024 - 11:45 AM

According to pitchfork.com, last July artist Sinéad O’Connor died at the age of 56 years old and now an autopsy report has revealed that the singer died from natural causes. The coroner’s officials said they had “therefore ceased their involvement in her death.” Irish news outlet Raidió Teilifís Éireann first reported O’Connor’s death by citing a statement from the artist’s family.

The New York Times reported that O’Connor was found dead in a private home in southeast London and that police said that the incident was not being treated as suspicious. Several artists from across the music industry paid tribute to O’Connor on social media by praising her bravery, unmatched voice and unflinching ideals.

Weeks before her death, O’Connor wrote on Facebook that she was working on her next studio album, which had been set to arrive in early 2024. In a statement to Billboard, O’Connor’s management team confirmed the news. “Sinéad was completing her new album, reviewing new tour dates for 2024 and considering opportunities in relation to a movie of her book.”

O’Connor’s last studio album, I’m Not Bossy, I’m the Boss was released in 2014 and the artist released the memoir Rememberings in 2021. The book chronicled O’Connor’s difficult childhood, mental health challenges, and her indelible contributions to popular music.