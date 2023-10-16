Sinead O’Connor NYC Tribute Show To Feature Performances By Amanda Palmer, Suzanne Vega, Stephin Merrit & More

Home News Cait Stoddard October 16th, 2023 - 2:39 PM

According to brooklynvegan.com, on October 29 the New York City’s venue City Winery will be hosting Remembering Sinéad O’Connor, which is an all star tribute to the Irish singer who died back in July.

Performing at the event will be Stephin Merritt (Magnetic Fields), Amanda Palmer, John Cameron Mitchell, Kevin Devine, Suzanne Vega, Kat Edmonson, Julia Cumming (Sunflower Bean), Catherine Russell, Madeleine Peyroux & Jon Herington, Resistance Revival Chorus, Bilal, Dida Pelled, Toby Lightman, Susan McKeown, and Joy Askew.

The house band will be led by Tony Shanahan and it features Gerry Leonard, Jamie Edwards, and Yuval Lion. All the proceeds from the tribute show will be donated to Bring Change to Mind and the Emma Swift Mental Illness Recovery Fund.