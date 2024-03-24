Amanda Palmer, Glen Hansard, Dropkick Murphys, Billy Bragg, The Mountain Goats & More Perform Medley Of Songs In Tribute To Sinead O’Connor & Shane MacGowan

Home News Jordan Rizo March 24th, 2024 - 12:05 PM

Photo Credit: Brandy Hornback

Photo Credit: Brandy Hornback

A common understanding is that music is a vessel that connects people to one another. That concept has grown profound validity with inspiring artists coming together and utilizing music to expand love, creativity, recognition, and appreciation. For instance, according to Stereogum, artists such as John Darnielle, Craig Finn, Amanda Palmer, Glen Hansard and more came together to perform an abundance of songs in tribute to Sinead O’Conner and Shane MacGowan.

As the source mentions, O’Conner and MacGowan were two incredible Irish musicians that passed away last year. Nevertheless, their memory and influence remains alive, especially when other artists have explicitly made an effort to recognize them in such an enlightening way, by bringing more art and music. The performance allowed for a variety of different artists to showcase their talent and individualities. As Stereogum describes, “The show featured Cat Power covering “Feel So Different,” the Dropkick Murphys doing “The Body Of An American,” David Gray taking on “Three Babies,” Billy Bragg performing “A Rainy Night In Soho,” Glen Hansard and Caitlin O’Riordan singing “Fairytale Of New York,” and O’Connor’s daughter Roisin Waters doing “Nothing Compares 2 U,” among many others.”

Without a doubt, the performers gave many artists the opportunity to show their appreciation and love for O’Conner and MacGowan. Moreover, it was also a chance for multiple artists to illustrate how music can connect people, and bring them together in such memorable and prominent spaces in time.