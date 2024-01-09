Sinead O’Connor & Shane McGowan Tribute Concert Announced Featuring Amanda Palmer, Glen Hansard, The Mountain Goats & More

Home News Cait Stoddard January 9th, 2024 - 1:38 PM

Photo Credit: Brandy Hornback

According to nme.com, New York City’s City Winery has announced a tribute concert in honour of the late Shane MacGowan and Sinéad O’Connor. The tribute concert is called Sinéad & Shane at Carnegie Hall and it will take place on March 20, with limited VIP packages already on venues website. General admission passes go on sale January 22.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DROPKICK MURPHYS (@dropkickmurphys)

The Carnegie Hall concert will see some of MacGowan’s and O’Connor’s musical friends pay homage to artist’s legacy with covers of their songs. Also performing at the event will Dropkick Murphys, Cat Power, David Gray, Amanda Palmer, Glen Hansard, Eugene Hütz, Gordon Gano, and The Mountain Goats.

Bettye Lavette, Julia Cumming, Kat Edmonson and the Resistance Revival Chorus and many more are scheduled to perform at the show as well. More acts are expected to be announced in the next coming weeks. Special VIP packages named after the two musicians’s biggest songs have also been announced.

This features the “Nothing Compares 2 U” package, which includes working on the show’s setlist with producer, and founder/CEO of City Winery, Michael Dorf and “A Pair of Brown Eyes,” which includes access to a five course dinner with all participating artists, entry to the concert, rehearsals and a spot for two onstage during the grand finale among other things.