Nick Mason Expresses Interest In Using AI To Create New Pink Floyd Music

According to consequence.net, During a interview with The Daily Mirror Nick Mason mentioned that he has a plan for stopping the feud between David Gilmour and Roger Waters with new Pink Floyd music that involves the use of AI. The drummer has admitted there is no chance of a reunion between the surviving members of the band but expressed an interest in using AI for a what if scenario.

“It would be fascinating to see what AI could do with new music. If you tried to run it as a sort of ‘Where did Pink Floyd go after?’” Mason said. “The thing to do would be to have an AI situation where David and Roger become friends again. We could be like ABBA by the time we’ve finished with it.”

There is a small chance Gilmour would be open to the scenario and earlier this year, he said he would consider doing a Pink Floyd hologram show, which is under “very, very difficult and onerous conditions.” Gilmour did not mention what those conditions would be but it is unlikely his tensions with Waters will be gone anytime soon, which would make using AI for new Pink Floyd songs the best solution.

This is just the latest turn of events Mason has squashed any hopes of a Pink Floyd reunion and Last year, he said that: “it would take a Nelson Mandela or someone like that” to bring the group back together on an episode of The Story Behind the Song