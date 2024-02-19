Roger Waters Calls U2’s Tribute To Israeli Music Festival Attack Victims “One Of The Most Disgusting Things I’ve Ever Seen In My Life”

Home News Cait Stoddard February 19th, 2024 - 4:30 PM

According to nme.com, Roger Waters has called out U2’s frontman Bono by describing him as “disgusting” due to the comments against the Irish rock singer in a new interview with Waters. Speaking during one of U2’s Sphere residency shows in Las Vegas, Bono used the performance to pay his respects to those killed during the October 7 attack at the Israeli music festival Supernova.

“In the light of what’s happened in Israel and Gaza, a song about non-violence seems somewhat ridiculous, even laughable, but our prayers have always been for peace and for non-violence,” he told the crowd before launching into a performance of ‘Pride (In The Name Of Love.)’ “But our hearts and our anger, you know where that’s pointed. So sing with us… and those beautiful kids at that music festival.” said Bono.

After talking to the crowd, Bono then played the song with the altered lyrics: “Early morning, Oct. 7, the sun is rising in the desert sky… Stars of David, they took your life but they could not take your pride,” in place of the original lines.

Now, Waters has taken aim at the musician for his comments during a new interview with Al Jazeera. “My mother told me, when faced with difficult problems, the first thing to do is to read—read, read, read. Then, the next part is easy: do the right thing said Waters. The musician was referring to his own family background that saw his father killed in the Second World War.

The guitarist continues with: “Anybody who knows Bono should go and pick him up by his ankles and shake him… until he stops being an enormous shit. We have to start saying to these people, your opinion is so disgusting and so degrading… sticking up for the Zionist entity. What he did a couple of weeks ago in the Sphere in Las Vegas, singing about the Stars of David, was one of the most disgusting things I’ve ever seen in my life.”

This is not the first time that Waters has openly criticized Israel. Over recent months, the former Pink Floyd member has been in the news for his comments on the conflict in Palestine and accusations of anti-Semitism.

