Dave Lombardo, Chris Poland, Graham Bonnet, and Rick Wakeman Join Forces For New Cover Of Pink Floyd’s “San Tropez”

According to blabbermouth.net rumors have been going around about a new gathering of talented artists who participated in an unannounced project to reimagine Pink Floyd‘s album Meddle.

Just like last year’s Animals Reimagined and 2021’s Still Wish You Were Here, Meddle Reimagined will bring together skillful musicians, killer vocalists and visionary artists to recreate every note from Pink Floyd‘s original 1971 masterpiece.

As a preview of what is in store, the song “San Tropez” has been released and it features Megadeth’s Chris Poland on guitar Slayer’s drummer Dave Lombardo and Blue Öyster Cult’s Joe Bouchard on bass guitar.

On the song, Rainbow’s vocalist Graham Bonnet brings a darker edge to Roger Waters‘s wistful lyrics while the keyboard playing from Rick Wakeman and slide guitar playing from Megadeth’s Graham Bonnet fills the air with smashing sound.

In the following statement Bonnet shares his feeling about covering “San Tropez.”

“When first invited to participate on Pink Floyd’s ‘San Tropez’, I was flattered, yet a little nervous. I had sung on ‘Dogs’ a year earlier and was initially concerned whether I could do justice to such an iconic song and thankfully, it turned out better than expected. ‘San Tropez’ would prove to be trickier for me but ultimately I was happy that I was able to honor yet another gem from the cherished and enigmatic Pink Floyd.”

Poland adds: “To me, the English are not afraid to wear their heart on their sleeve. Especially Pink Floyd. Even though this song seems upbeat there is an underlying sadness. A longing if you will. Their use of major to minor chords during my solo spot really points to this. I love this band. I have always thought of Pink Floyd as the thinking man’s Beatles.”