David Gilmour Announces New Album Luck And Strange For September 2024 Release

David Gilmour has officially announced that his new album, Luck and Strange, will be released on September 6th! This will be Gilmour’s first new album in nine years.

This new record was produced by Gilmour and Charlie Andrews. Gilmour describes what it was like putting the album together with Andrews in a recent press release, stating “we invited Charlie to the house, so he came and listened to some demos, and said things like, ‘Well, why does there have to be a guitar solo there?’ and ‘Do they all fade out? Can’t some of them just end?’. He has a wonderful lack of knowledge or respect for this past of mine. He’s very direct and not in any way overawed, and I love that. That is just so good for me because the last thing you want is people just deferring to you.”

Gilmour also wrote the majority of the album with Polly Samson, who he has written and composed music with for the past thirty years. Samson describes the themes of the album in a recent press release, saying “it’s written from the point of view of being older; mortality is the constant.” Gilmour elaborates on the writing process as well, “we spent a load of time during and after lockdown talking about and thinking about those kind of things.”

Some speculated that this album was on the way back in December, after Samson shared pictures of Gilmour working in the studio with Roger Eno and Guy Pratt. A recent press release has confirmed that both artists have contributed to the album. The record will also feature Gilmour’s daughter, Romany Gilmour, on lead vocals for “Between Two Points.”

Gilmour describes what it’s been like creating this album with his family over the past few years, stating “Polly and I have been writing together for over thirty years and the Von Trapped live streams showed the great blend of Romany’s voice and harp-playing and that led us into a feeling of discarding some of the past that I’d felt bound to and that I could throw those rules out and do whatever I felt like doing, and that has been such a joy.”

