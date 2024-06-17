David Gilmour Teams Up With Daughter Romany For Cover Of The Montgolfier Brothers’ “Between Two Points”

Home News Cait Stoddard June 17th, 2024 - 1:43 PM

According to consequence.net, David Gilmour has released a new song from his upcoming album, Luck and Strange. “Between Two Points” sees Gilmour reimagine The Montgolfier Brothers’s 1999 song with his 22 year old daughter, Romany Gilmour, on vocals and harp. While discussing his latest tune, the artist says: “I’ve had that song on my playlist since it was released. More recently I mentioned it to one or two people: I assumed that it had been a hit, but no one knew it. I asked Romany to give it a go… I realized that Romany has exactly the right sort of vulnerability and youth for the song.”

Luck and Strange marks Gilmour’s first new album in nine years and it is set for release on September 6. Several other family members contributed to the album, including Gilmour’s wife, Polly Sampson, who wrote the lyrics, while his sons Gabriel and Charlie contributed backing vocals and lyrics. A special deluxe edition of Luck and Strange includes bonus tracks, exclusive photographs and more is now available to pre order both on vinyl and CD.

To support the upcoming album release, Gilmour will play a series of tour dates this fall, including extended residencies in Los Angeles and New York City. Tickets are available here.