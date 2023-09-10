Les Claypool Shares Live Performance Video For Rendition Of Pink Floyd’s “Pigs”

Home News Skyy Rincon September 10th, 2023 - 6:48 PM

In January, Les Claypool’s Fearless Flying Frog Brigade had announced they would be reuniting after 20 years, their last shows having been back in the summer of 2003. Throughout their summer tour, the band played Pink Floyd’s iconic tenth studio album Animals (from front to back), which arrived back in 1977. The band has unveiled a pro-shot video of their rendition of Pink Floyd’s “Pigs” from their concert in Denver, Colorado at Mission Ballroom on May 24.

Les Claypool’s Fearless Flying Frog Brigade announced their ‘Hunt For Green October’ fall 2023 tour dates back in June. The group will be kicking off the trek with a show in Oakland, California at Fox Theater on October 11. They will also be visiting New Mexico, Colorado, Missouri, Illinois, New York, Connecticut, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Florida, North Carolina and Ohio. The tour will come to an end on October 31 with a show in Nashville, Tennessee at Ryman Auditorium.

The new tour dates will feature a two-set show in which they will be playing material from their own catalog. There are two different VIP options for the tour including Front Row VIP and Flying Frogs VIP packages. The former includes a front row seat, an exclusive Q&A with Claypool, a meet and greet photo opportunity, signed tour poster, early venue entry and more. The latter includes a reserved seat from rows 2-15 or a general admission ticket as well as similar benefits as the Front Row package.

Les Claypool’s Fearless Flying Frog Brigade Fall 2023 Tour Dates