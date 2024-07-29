Killer Mike Announces New Album Songs For Sinners & Saints For August 2024 Release

Home News Cait Stoddard July 29th, 2024 - 1:30 PM

Photo Credit: Owen Ela

According to pitchfork.com, Killer Mike has announced he will be releasing his new album, Songs For Sinners & Saints, on August 2. The upcoming album is attributed to Mike’s & The Mighty Midnight Revival, which is Mike’s gospel group. In the following statement, Mike says” “I had a year to live with Michael, and I realized I had more I wanted to do with this sound before moving on.”

On the 10 tracks is the recent single “Humble Me,”which addressed the artist’s arrest at the 2024 Grammys and features Offset, Key Glock, Blxst, Project Pat and other artists. There is also a reworked medley of the Michael tracks “Slummer” and “Something for Junkies,” now titled “Slummer 4 Junkies.”

While talking about the medley, Mike says: “I always looked at both songs as one long play of sorts so this was a chance to try that out. These are songs that deserved another approach and now I’m torn on which version I like better.”

Songs For Sinners & Saints Track List

1. Bussin Bricks Intro

2. Nobody Knows [ft. Anthony Hamilton, Jordan Alyssa, Troy Durden & Adonica Nunn]

3. Humble Me

4. Higher Level [ft. Jori & Adonica Nunn]

5. Exit 9 Scenic Route (feat Offset, Blxst, Lena Byrd Miles & Troy Durden]

6. Lord Prepare Me [ft. Bellygang Kush, Jane Handcock, Adonica Nunn]

7. Slummer 4 Junkies [ft. Lena Byrd Miles, Alicia Peters-Jordan, Jori, Adonica Nunn, Jordan Alyssa & Troy Durden]

8. Had to Go Get It [ft. Troy Durden]

9. ’97 3-6 Freestyle

10. Still Talk’n That Shit [ft. Key Glock & Project Pat]

